Playgroundz (IOG) Tops 1-Day Volume of $1,551.00

Playgroundz (CURRENCY:IOG) traded 0.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on October 13th. Over the last seven days, Playgroundz has traded up 32% against the U.S. dollar. One Playgroundz coin can now be purchased for about $0.0113 or 0.00000019 BTC on popular exchanges. Playgroundz has a total market capitalization of $322,573.94 and $1,551.00 worth of Playgroundz was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001720 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00001941 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 17.3% against the dollar and now trades at $41.22 or 0.00070905 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $69.33 or 0.00119253 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $43.65 or 0.00075080 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57,971.05 or 0.99718158 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,611.56 or 0.06212385 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00002834 BTC.

About Playgroundz

Playgroundz’s total supply is 2,200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 28,545,120 coins. Playgroundz’s official message board is medium.com/playgroundz-official-blog . The official website for Playgroundz is www.playgroundz.io . Playgroundz’s official Twitter account is @PlaygroundzIOG and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Playgroundz

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Playgroundz directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Playgroundz should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Playgroundz using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

