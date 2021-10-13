Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) Lifted to “Overweight” at Morgan Stanley

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Plug Power in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. COKER & PALMER restated a “sector underperform” rating on shares of Plug Power in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Truist Securities reduced their price target on Plug Power from $42.00 to $29.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 9th. Barclays upgraded Plug Power from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Roth Capital reduced their price target on Plug Power from $65.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.07.

NASDAQ PLUG opened at $29.78 on Wednesday. Plug Power has a 1-year low of $13.69 and a 1-year high of $75.49. The company has a current ratio of 19.78, a quick ratio of 18.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $26.05 and a 200-day moving average of $28.01. The firm has a market cap of $17.10 billion, a PE ratio of -19.46 and a beta of 1.37.

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The electronics maker reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $124.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $113.11 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Plug Power will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PLUG. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Plug Power in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Plug Power in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI grew its stake in shares of Plug Power by 300.0% in the 2nd quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 1,000 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Plug Power in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Plug Power by 78.4% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,254 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 551 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.46% of the company’s stock.

Plug Power Company Profile

Plug Power, Inc provides alternative energy technology, which focuses on the design, development, commercialization, and manufacture of hydrogen and fuel cell systems used primarily for the material handling and stationary power markets. Its fuel cell system solution is designed to replace lead-acid batteries in electric material handling vehicles and industrial trucks for some distribution and manufacturing businesses.

