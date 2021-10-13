Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) Shares Gap Up to $29.78

Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $29.78, but opened at $31.27. Plug Power shares last traded at $32.89, with a volume of 878,121 shares traded.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on PLUG shares. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Plug Power from $42.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut Plug Power from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays raised Plug Power from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Plug Power in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Plug Power in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Plug Power presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.28.

The firm has a market capitalization of $18.89 billion, a PE ratio of -21.14 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 19.78 and a quick ratio of 18.94. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $26.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.01.

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The electronics maker reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $124.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $113.11 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Plug Power Inc. will post -0.41 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Plug Power by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 49,101,635 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,678,785,000 after acquiring an additional 3,293,118 shares in the last quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. lifted its stake in Plug Power by 89.3% in the 2nd quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 12,734,588 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $435,396,000 after acquiring an additional 6,007,238 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Plug Power by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,525,390 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $428,243,000 after acquiring an additional 439,992 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Plug Power by 19.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,922,604 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $283,678,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300,773 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Plug Power by 15.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,715,323 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $195,407,000 after acquiring an additional 783,530 shares in the last quarter. 47.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG)

Plug Power, Inc provides alternative energy technology, which focuses on the design, development, commercialization, and manufacture of hydrogen and fuel cell systems used primarily for the material handling and stationary power markets. Its fuel cell system solution is designed to replace lead-acid batteries in electric material handling vehicles and industrial trucks for some distribution and manufacturing businesses.

