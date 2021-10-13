Plus500 Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PLSQF) Short Interest Update

Plus500 Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PLSQF) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 16,500 shares, a growth of 243.8% from the September 15th total of 4,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 165.0 days.

OTCMKTS PLSQF remained flat at $$19.25 on Wednesday. Plus500 has a 52 week low of $19.25 and a 52 week high of $19.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $19.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.88.

About Plus500

Plus500 Ltd. develops and operates an online and mobile trading platform for individual customers to trade contracts for difference (CFDs). The company's online trading and mobile platform allows its customers to trade CFDs on approximately 2,500 underlying financial instruments, including equities, indices, commodities, options, exchange-traded funds, cryptocurrencies, shares, and foreign exchange in approximately 50 countries in 32 languages.

