Plus500 Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PLSQF) Short Interest Update

Plus500 Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PLSQF) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 16,500 shares, a growth of 243.8% from the September 15th total of 4,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 165.0 days.
OTCMKTS PLSQF remained flat at $$19.25 on Wednesday. Plus500 has a 52 week low of $19.25 and a 52 week high of $19.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $19.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.88.
About Plus500
See Also: 52-Week High/Low Prices For Stock Selection
Receive News & Ratings for Plus500 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plus500 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.