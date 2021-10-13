Plymouth Industrial REIT (NYSE:PLYM) and MGM Growth Properties (NYSE:MGP) Head to Head Analysis

MGM Growth Properties (NYSE:MGP) and Plymouth Industrial REIT (NYSE:PLYM) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership and dividends.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

92.0% of MGM Growth Properties shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 86.9% of Plymouth Industrial REIT shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.4% of MGM Growth Properties shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.3% of Plymouth Industrial REIT shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for MGM Growth Properties and Plymouth Industrial REIT, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score MGM Growth Properties 1 5 5 0 2.36 Plymouth Industrial REIT 0 0 4 0 3.00

MGM Growth Properties currently has a consensus target price of $38.85, indicating a potential downside of 2.36%. Plymouth Industrial REIT has a consensus target price of $19.00, indicating a potential downside of 21.06%. Given MGM Growth Properties’ higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe MGM Growth Properties is more favorable than Plymouth Industrial REIT.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares MGM Growth Properties and Plymouth Industrial REIT’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MGM Growth Properties $768.44 million 8.11 $76.13 million $2.26 17.61 Plymouth Industrial REIT $109.85 million 6.72 -$13.81 million $1.86 12.94

MGM Growth Properties has higher revenue and earnings than Plymouth Industrial REIT. Plymouth Industrial REIT is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than MGM Growth Properties, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares MGM Growth Properties and Plymouth Industrial REIT’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MGM Growth Properties 24.23% 3.65% 1.89% Plymouth Industrial REIT -10.58% -5.66% -1.41%

Dividends

MGM Growth Properties pays an annual dividend of $2.08 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.2%. Plymouth Industrial REIT pays an annual dividend of $0.84 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.5%. MGM Growth Properties pays out 92.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Plymouth Industrial REIT pays out 45.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. MGM Growth Properties has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years. MGM Growth Properties is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Risk & Volatility

MGM Growth Properties has a beta of 0.82, indicating that its share price is 18% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Plymouth Industrial REIT has a beta of 1.24, indicating that its share price is 24% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

MGM Growth Properties beats Plymouth Industrial REIT on 13 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

MGM Growth Properties Company Profile

MGM Growth Properties LLC operates as real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, and leasing of destination entertainment and leisure resorts. It diverse amenities include casino gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, and retail offerings. The company was founded on October 23, 2015 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

Plymouth Industrial REIT Company Profile

Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of single and multi-tenant distribution centers, warehouses, and light industrial properties. It seeks to acquire properties that provide income and growth, and enhance shareholder value through active asset management, prudent property re-positioning, and disciplined capital deployment. The company was founded by Jeffrey E. Witherell and Pendleton P. White, Jr. on March 7, 2011 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

