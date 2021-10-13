pNetwork (PNT) Market Cap Tops $33.00 Million

pNetwork (CURRENCY:PNT) traded down 1.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on October 13th. pNetwork has a market capitalization of $33.00 million and approximately $6.17 million worth of pNetwork was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, pNetwork has traded up 1.2% against the dollar. One pNetwork coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.97 or 0.00001676 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001737 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.42 or 0.00044139 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $121.16 or 0.00210373 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.99 or 0.00093753 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001738 BTC.

About pNetwork

pNetwork (PNT) is a coin. Its launch date was June 18th, 2020. pNetwork’s total supply is 81,343,313 coins and its circulating supply is 34,196,437 coins. The official message board for pNetwork is medium.com/@provablethings . The Reddit community for pNetwork is https://reddit.com/r/pTokens and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . pNetwork’s official website is p.network . pNetwork’s official Twitter account is @ptokens_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “pNetwork Token is a blockchain-to-human interface simplifying the interaction between the Ethereum and Bitcoin blockchains and its users. pNetwork Token is a new blockchain asset experience providing an easy and secure way to buy, transfer, spend, and exchange cryptocurrencies without relying on any central authority. pNetwork Token offers all the tools and services required by users to fully manage their tokens and cryptocurrencies. It is a multicurrency and multiasset wallet; hybrid exchange; ICO Engine to participate in token sales; branded debit card and much more. Also, pNetwork Token supports all the ERC20 tokens automatically. “

Buying and Selling pNetwork

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as pNetwork directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire pNetwork should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy pNetwork using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

