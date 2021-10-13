POA (POA) Achieves Market Cap of $10.27 Million

POA (CURRENCY:POA) traded up 2.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on October 13th. Over the last week, POA has traded up 7.7% against the U.S. dollar. POA has a total market capitalization of $10.27 million and approximately $180,948.00 worth of POA was traded on exchanges in the last day. One POA coin can currently be bought for about $0.0357 or 0.00000062 BTC on exchanges.
About POA
POA is a PoA coin that uses the Proof-of-Authority hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 20th, 2017. POA’s total supply is 288,004,913 coins. POA’s official message board is medium.com/poa-network. The official website for POA is poa.network. The Reddit community for POA is /r/POA and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. POA’s official Twitter account is @poanetwork.
POA Coin Trading
