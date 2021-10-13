Polkastarter Hits 1-Day Volume of $81.58 Million (POLS)

Polkastarter (CURRENCY:POLS) traded 16.4% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on October 13th. Polkastarter has a total market cap of $192.25 million and $81.58 million worth of Polkastarter was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Polkastarter has traded 20.7% higher against the dollar. One Polkastarter coin can now be purchased for about $2.36 or 0.00004148 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Polkastarter alerts:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001754 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $25.26 or 0.00044308 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00002168 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $120.40 or 0.00211201 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001755 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $53.75 or 0.00094289 BTC.

Polkastarter Coin Profile

Polkastarter (CRYPTO:POLS) is a coin. Polkastarter’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 81,301,332 coins. The official website for Polkastarter is www.polkastarter.com/token . Polkastarter’s official Twitter account is @polkastarter and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “POLS token holders will be able to vote on product features, token utility, types of auctions and even decide which projects get to be featured by Polkastarter. Transaction fees will be paid in POLS. “

Polkastarter Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polkastarter directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Polkastarter should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Polkastarter using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Polkastarter Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Polkastarter and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.