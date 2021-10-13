PolkaWar One Day Volume Reaches $1.04 Million (PWAR)

PolkaWar (CURRENCY:PWAR) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on October 13th. During the last week, PolkaWar has traded up 8.6% against the dollar. One PolkaWar coin can currently be bought for about $0.16 or 0.00000281 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. PolkaWar has a market cap of $2.34 million and $1.04 million worth of PolkaWar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001750 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00001944 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 20.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.33 or 0.00072371 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $67.06 or 0.00117415 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $42.17 or 0.00073837 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $56,842.74 or 0.99526900 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,495.01 or 0.06119473 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About PolkaWar

PolkaWar’s total supply is 88,874,900 coins and its circulating supply is 14,624,900 coins. PolkaWar’s official Twitter account is @polkawarnft

PolkaWar Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PolkaWar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PolkaWar should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PolkaWar using one of the exchanges listed above.

