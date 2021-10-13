Polker Market Capitalization Tops $3.62 Million (PKR)

Polker (CURRENCY:PKR) traded 8.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on October 13th. Over the last seven days, Polker has traded 3.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. Polker has a market cap of $3.62 million and $727,602.00 worth of Polker was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Polker coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0860 or 0.00000150 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001743 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00001938 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 23.9% against the dollar and now trades at $42.71 or 0.00074441 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $67.07 or 0.00116909 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.37 or 0.00073859 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57,228.30 or 0.99754688 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,498.28 or 0.06097863 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Polker’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 42,096,366 coins. Polker’s official Twitter account is @POLKER_PKR

