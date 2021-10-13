Polychain Monsters Market Cap Achieves $42.20 Million (PMON)

Polychain Monsters (CURRENCY:PMON) traded 2.7% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on October 13th. Over the last week, Polychain Monsters has traded down 1.6% against the US dollar. Polychain Monsters has a total market cap of $42.20 million and approximately $1.45 million worth of Polychain Monsters was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Polychain Monsters coin can currently be bought for approximately $12.39 or 0.00021306 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Polychain Monsters alerts:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001720 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $25.56 or 0.00043971 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00002131 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $121.16 or 0.00208403 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54.14 or 0.00093118 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001721 BTC.

Polychain Monsters Coin Profile

Polychain Monsters is a coin. Its genesis date was March 26th, 2021. Polychain Monsters’ total supply is 9,168,281 coins and its circulating supply is 3,406,583 coins. Polychain Monsters’ official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Polkamon are beautifully animated digital collectibles with varying scarcities. Each Polkamon is backed by a truly unique NFT and can be unpacked with $PMON tokens. Polkamons exist in many shapes and colours, each differing in unique looks and individual rarity. There are also ultra-rare variants waiting to be discovered. “

Polychain Monsters Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polychain Monsters directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Polychain Monsters should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Polychain Monsters using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Polychain Monsters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Polychain Monsters and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.