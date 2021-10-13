PolypuX (PUX) 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $3,061.00

PolypuX (CURRENCY:PUX) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on October 13th. One PolypuX coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. PolypuX has a market cap of $38,631.08 and approximately $3,061.00 worth of PolypuX was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, PolypuX has traded 11.6% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001758 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00001947 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $37.05 or 0.00065141 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $66.54 or 0.00116967 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.97 or 0.00073785 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56,643.85 or 0.99577494 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,470.80 or 0.06101527 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

PolypuX Profile

PolypuX’s genesis date was April 24th, 2019. PolypuX’s total supply is 80,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 40,000,000 coins. PolypuX’s official Twitter account is @pukkamex . The official website for PolypuX is www.polypux.com

According to CryptoCompare, “pukkamex is a crypto trading platform offering leverage up to 100x. pukkamex's copy trading feature allows users to copy top traders from the leader board in return for a percentage share of the profit they made. pukkamex also supports multiple languages including Arabic and English and offers a wide range of derivatives for day traders, investors and hedgers. And last but definitely not least, pukkamex shares 25% of its gross revenue that is distributed to PUX holders every Sunday at 12:00 GMT via smart contract. Visit www.pukkamex.com to learn more. “

PolypuX Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PolypuX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PolypuX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PolypuX using one of the exchanges listed above.

