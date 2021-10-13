Porsche Automobil Holding SE (OTCMKTS:POAHY) Short Interest Up 480.4% in September

Porsche Automobil Holding SE (OTCMKTS:POAHY) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 26,700 shares, an increase of 480.4% from the September 15th total of 4,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 667,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

POAHY opened at $9.74 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $29.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.94 and a beta of 1.55. Porsche Automobil has a 52-week low of $5.17 and a 52-week high of $12.37. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.65.

Separately, DZ Bank started coverage on shares of Porsche Automobil in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Porsche Automobil currently has an average rating of “Buy”.

Porsche Automobil Holding SE engages in the development, manufacture, and trading of automobile. It operates through the Porsche SE (PSE) and Intelligent Transport Systems (ITS) segments. The PSE segment comprises Porsche SE’s holding operations and contains the investments in Volkswagen AG and INRIX Inc together with other additional investments.

