Potash America, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PTAM) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Potash America, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PTAM) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,000 shares, an increase of 233.3% from the September 15th total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 714,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of PTAM stock remained flat at $$0.02 during trading on Wednesday. 138,000 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 389,983. Potash America has a one year low of $0.01 and a one year high of $0.04. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.02.

Get Potash America alerts:

About Potash America

Potash America, Inc is an exploration stage company, which engages in the development of fertilizer and agri-business assets. Its assets include Potash, Montmorillonite, Bentonite, and Gypsum. The company was founded by Matthew Markin on July 31, 2007 and is headquartered in Fort Lauderdale, FL.

Featured Story: What does it mean to hold a stock in street name?

Receive News & Ratings for Potash America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Potash America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.