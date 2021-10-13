PotCoin Tops One Day Trading Volume of $2,782.00 (POT)

PotCoin (CURRENCY:POT) traded 12.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on October 13th. PotCoin has a total market capitalization of $3.49 million and approximately $2,782.00 worth of PotCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, PotCoin has traded up 1.6% against the U.S. dollar. One PotCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0154 or 0.00000027 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get PotCoin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57,112.95 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3,521.22 or 0.06165362 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000401 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $175.86 or 0.00307911 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $586.40 or 0.01026744 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52.50 or 0.00091920 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $273.24 or 0.00478414 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $198.27 or 0.00347155 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $171.65 or 0.00300544 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.80 or 0.00004905 BTC.

PotCoin Profile

PotCoin (CRYPTO:POT) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ProofofStakeVelocity hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 15th, 2014. PotCoin’s total supply is 226,865,006 coins. The official message board for PotCoin is steemit.com/@potcoin . The Reddit community for PotCoin is /r/potcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for PotCoin is www.potcoin.com . PotCoin’s official Twitter account is @PotCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “PotCoin is another scrypt coin launched at the start of 2014. PotCoin is supposed to empower and facilitate the marijuana industry. The first 55 blocks were premined for checkpoints – and the coin has a relatively fast blocktime of 40 seconds. “

PotCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PotCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PotCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PotCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for PotCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PotCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.