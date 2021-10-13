Power Co. of Canada (TSE:POW) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $39.37

Power Co. of Canada (TSE:POW)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$39.37 and traded as high as C$42.55. Power Co. of Canada shares last traded at C$42.23, with a volume of 2,508,078 shares changing hands.

POW has been the topic of several research reports. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on Power Co. of Canada from C$41.00 to C$45.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Power Co. of Canada from C$47.00 to C$48.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Barclays raised their price objective on Power Co. of Canada from C$39.00 to C$43.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. TD Securities raised their price objective on Power Co. of Canada from C$43.00 to C$46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, National Bankshares raised their price objective on Power Co. of Canada from C$41.00 to C$45.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Power Co. of Canada currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$45.13.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$42.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$39.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.76, a quick ratio of 110.62 and a current ratio of 130.01. The firm has a market capitalization of C$28.59 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.69.

Power Co. of Canada (TSE:POW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported C$1.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.94 by C$0.57. The business had revenue of C$19.32 billion during the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that Power Co. of Canada will post 4.2399998 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a $0.447 dividend. This represents a $1.79 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.23%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 28th. Power Co. of Canada’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.33%.

About Power Co. of Canada (TSE:POW)

Power Corporation of Canada operates as an international management and holding company in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through three segments: Lifeco, IGM Financial, and GBL. The company offers life, disability, critical illness, accidental death, dismemberment, dental protection, creditor, and health insurance; retirement and investment management; asset management; and reinsurance and retrocession; investment advisory, financial planning, and related services; and fund, protection, and wealth management services.

