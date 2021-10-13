Power Index Pool Token (PIPT) 24 Hour Volume Hits $118,238.00

Power Index Pool Token (CURRENCY:PIPT) traded up 2.9% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on October 13th. One Power Index Pool Token coin can now be purchased for about $3.37 or 0.00005882 BTC on exchanges. Power Index Pool Token has a market cap of $673,927.92 and $118,238.00 worth of Power Index Pool Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Power Index Pool Token has traded 4.7% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001744 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00001942 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 20% against the dollar and now trades at $42.16 or 0.00073554 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $67.54 or 0.00117820 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $43.09 or 0.00075168 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $57,044.27 or 0.99511190 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3,546.28 or 0.06186329 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Power Index Pool Token Profile

Power Index Pool Token’s total supply is 199,884 coins. Power Index Pool Token’s official Twitter account is @powerpoolcvp and its Facebook page is accessible here . Power Index Pool Token’s official website is app.powerpool.finance/#/mainnet/pools/shared/0xb2B9335791346E94245DCd316A9C9ED486E6dD7f

