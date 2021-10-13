Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI) VP Doug Bailey Sells 1,000 Shares

Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI) VP Doug Bailey sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.00, for a total value of $99,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Doug Bailey also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, September 9th, Doug Bailey sold 1,000 shares of Power Integrations stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.46, for a total value of $107,460.00.

On Monday, August 9th, Doug Bailey sold 1,000 shares of Power Integrations stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.84, for a total value of $99,840.00.

On Wednesday, August 4th, Doug Bailey sold 353 shares of Power Integrations stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.78, for a total value of $34,869.34.

On Monday, August 2nd, Doug Bailey sold 2,000 shares of Power Integrations stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.00, for a total value of $198,000.00.

On Friday, July 30th, Doug Bailey sold 3,000 shares of Power Integrations stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $270,000.00.

Shares of POWI traded down $0.48 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $97.94. The company had a trading volume of 184,924 shares, compared to its average volume of 345,594. Power Integrations, Inc. has a twelve month low of $55.09 and a twelve month high of $110.66. The company’s 50-day moving average is $103.34 and its 200-day moving average is $89.36. The company has a market capitalization of $5.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.49 and a beta of 0.94.

Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.20. Power Integrations had a return on equity of 15.41% and a net margin of 19.78%. The firm had revenue of $180.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $174.43 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Power Integrations, Inc. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were paid a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 30th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.53%. Power Integrations’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.62%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Power Integrations from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Power Integrations from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $98.00 price objective on shares of Power Integrations in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Northland Securities upgraded Power Integrations from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $99.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Benchmark raised their price objective on Power Integrations from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Power Integrations has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.63.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in POWI. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in shares of Power Integrations in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Power Integrations during the second quarter worth about $30,000. West Oak Capital LLC bought a new position in Power Integrations during the third quarter worth about $35,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Power Integrations by 264.5% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 452 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in Power Integrations during the first quarter worth about $46,000. 96.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Power Integrations Company Profile

Power Integrations, Inc engages in the design, development and marketing of analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits and other electronic components and circuitry used in high voltage power conversion. Its products are used in power converters that convert electricity from a high-voltage source to the type of power required for a specified downstream use.

