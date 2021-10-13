Precision BioSciences (NASDAQ:DTIL) Shares Gap Up to $10.14

Precision BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:DTIL) shares gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $10.14, but opened at $10.43. Precision BioSciences shares last traded at $10.24, with a volume of 1,781 shares.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on DTIL. TheStreet upgraded shares of Precision BioSciences from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Precision BioSciences from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Precision BioSciences currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.33.

The company has a market capitalization of $603.53 million, a PE ratio of -11.14 and a beta of 1.74. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.68.

Precision BioSciences (NASDAQ:DTIL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.80. Precision BioSciences had a negative net margin of 45.88% and a negative return on equity of 69.50%. The company had revenue of $68.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.74 million. Analysts expect that Precision BioSciences, Inc. will post -1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Texas Yale Capital Corp. purchased a new position in shares of Precision BioSciences during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $125,000. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in shares of Precision BioSciences during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $306,000. Veritable L.P. increased its stake in shares of Precision BioSciences by 38.0% during the 1st quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 17,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 4,737 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Precision BioSciences by 442.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 83,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,045,000 after purchasing an additional 68,068 shares in the last quarter. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Precision BioSciences during the 1st quarter worth approximately $122,000. 47.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Precision BioSciences, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development of genome editing technologies. It operates through the Therapeutics and Food segments. The Therapeutics segment focuses on the development of products in the field of immuno-oncology and of novel products outside immuno-oncology to treat human diseases.

