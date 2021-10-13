Primavera Capital Acquisition Co. (NYSE:PV) Short Interest Up 300.0% in September

Primavera Capital Acquisition Co. (NYSE:PV) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 42,800 shares, a growth of 300.0% from the September 15th total of 10,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 108,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Shares of PV traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $9.75. The company had a trading volume of 22,269 shares, compared to its average volume of 104,860. Primavera Capital Acquisition has a 52-week low of $9.56 and a 52-week high of $10.25. The company’s 50 day moving average is $9.70.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PV. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of Primavera Capital Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $83,000. KADENSA CAPITAL Ltd bought a new position in shares of Primavera Capital Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $3,075,000. Berkley W R Corp bought a new position in shares of Primavera Capital Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $289,000. Finally, Cohen & Co Financial Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Primavera Capital Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,028,000. 36.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Primavera Capital Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more operating businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Central, Hong Kong.

