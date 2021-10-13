Primecoin Price Up 3.4% This Week (XPM)

Primecoin (CURRENCY:XPM) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on October 13th. During the last week, Primecoin has traded up 3.4% against the dollar. One Primecoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.12 or 0.00000208 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Primecoin has a market cap of $4.53 million and $1.32 million worth of Primecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- DigiByte (DGB) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0482 or 0.00000084 BTC.
- Circuits of Value (COVAL) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0188 or 0.00000033 BTC.
- Quark (QRK) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0372 or 0.00000065 BTC.
- Myriad (XMY) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000006 BTC.
- TeeCoin (TEC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000007 BTC.
- Safari (SFR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000014 BTC.
Primecoin Profile
According to CryptoCompare, “Primecoin, or XPM, involves a new type of proof-of-work based on searching for prime numbers. Primecoin was created by Sunny King – who also created Peercoin. The block time is one minute and th total number of coins is 3299976 with dynamic difficulty retargetting. “
Primecoin Coin Trading
It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Primecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Primecoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Primecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
