Primecoin Price Up 3.4% This Week (XPM)

Primecoin (CURRENCY:XPM) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on October 13th. During the last week, Primecoin has traded up 3.4% against the dollar. One Primecoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.12 or 0.00000208 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Primecoin has a market cap of $4.53 million and $1.32 million worth of Primecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

DigiByte (DGB) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0482 or 0.00000084 BTC.

Circuits of Value (COVAL) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0188 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Quark (QRK) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0372 or 0.00000065 BTC.

Myriad (XMY) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000006 BTC.

TeeCoin (TEC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Safari (SFR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Primecoin Profile

Primecoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 7th, 2013. Primecoin’s total supply is 38,060,117 coins. Primecoin’s official Twitter account is @primecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Primecoin is talk.peercoin.net/c/altcoins/primecoin . The official website for Primecoin is primecoin.io . The Reddit community for Primecoin is /r/primecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Primecoin, or XPM, involves a new type of proof-of-work based on searching for prime numbers. Primecoin was created by Sunny King – who also created Peercoin. The block time is one minute and th total number of coins is 3299976 with dynamic difficulty retargetting. “

Primecoin Coin Trading

