Primis Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:FRST) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $26.83 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that Primis Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:FRST) will announce sales of $26.83 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Primis Financial’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $26.76 million and the highest estimate coming in at $26.90 million. Primis Financial reported sales of $29.27 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 8.3%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Primis Financial will report full-year sales of $108.26 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $107.62 million to $108.90 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $106.04 million, with estimates ranging from $101.38 million to $110.70 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Primis Financial.

Primis Financial (NASDAQ:FRST) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.16. Primis Financial had a net margin of 27.27% and a return on equity of 9.04%. The firm had revenue of $26.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.66 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Primis Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday.

FRST stock opened at $15.01 on Wednesday. Primis Financial has a 52 week low of $9.44 and a 52 week high of $16.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.84. The company has a market capitalization of $368.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.62 and a beta of 1.08.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.66%. Primis Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.83%.

In other news, Director Charles A. Kabbash bought 2,230 shares of Primis Financial stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $15.51 per share, with a total value of $34,587.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 2.88% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Primis Financial by 0.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,521,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,223,000 after acquiring an additional 5,483 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Primis Financial by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,015,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,497,000 after buying an additional 24,368 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Partners GP LP increased its stake in Primis Financial by 44.2% in the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Partners GP LP now owns 1,003,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,309,000 after buying an additional 307,281 shares during the period. Salzhauer Michael purchased a new position in Primis Financial in the 1st quarter worth about $10,677,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new position in Primis Financial in the 1st quarter worth about $9,455,000. 66.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Primis Financial Company Profile

Primis Financial Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services through its subsidiary Sonabank. The firm focuses on making loans secured primarily by commercial real estate and other types of secured and unsecured commercial loans to small and medium-sized businesses in a number of industries, as well as loans to individuals for a variety of purposes.

