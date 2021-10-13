Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:USMC) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:USMC) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 37,100 shares, an increase of 222.6% from the September 15th total of 11,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 33,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:USMC opened at $40.54 on Wednesday. Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $31.03 and a 12 month high of $42.16. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $41.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.79.

Get Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF alerts:

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Investors of record on Monday, October 4th were issued a dividend of $0.163 per share. This is a positive change from Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 1st.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF by 1.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 111,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,433,000 after acquiring an additional 1,231 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 121,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,812,000 after acquiring an additional 6,411 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 23,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $932,000 after acquiring an additional 1,077 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF by 18.8% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 751,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,855,000 after buying an additional 118,817 shares during the period.

Read More: What are the advantages to having securities held in street name?

Receive News & Ratings for Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.