Privia Health Group (NASDAQ:PRVA) Given New $32.00 Price Target at Truist

Privia Health Group (NASDAQ:PRVA) had its price objective cut by Truist from $40.00 to $32.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist’s price target indicates a potential upside of 43.50% from the stock’s previous close.

PRVA has been the topic of a number of other reports. SVB Leerink began coverage on Privia Health Group in a research note on Monday, September 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Cowen assumed coverage on Privia Health Group in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Privia Health Group from $44.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Privia Health Group from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Privia Health Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Privia Health Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.25.

Privia Health Group stock traded down $0.32 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $22.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,578 shares, compared to its average volume of 524,529. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a current ratio of 2.61. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $28.81. Privia Health Group has a 1 year low of $20.38 and a 1 year high of $50.77.

Privia Health Group (NASDAQ:PRVA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($1.68) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.48) by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $225.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $214.76 million. Analysts forecast that Privia Health Group will post -1.78 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Privia Health Group during the second quarter worth about $1,353,890,000. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Privia Health Group during the second quarter worth about $291,754,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in shares of Privia Health Group during the second quarter worth about $124,562,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Privia Health Group during the second quarter worth about $109,079,000. Finally, Capital International Investors purchased a new position in shares of Privia Health Group during the second quarter worth about $57,686,000. 53.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Privia Health Group Company Profile

Privia Health Group, Inc operates as a physician practice management and population health technology company in the United States. The company comprises regional medical groups, accountable care organizations, and specialty verticals. It offers technology and population health tools to enhance independent providers' workflows; management service organization that enables providers to reduce administrative work focus on their patients; single-TIN medical group that facilitates payer negotiation, clinical integration and alignment of financial incentives; physician-led accountable care organization, which engages patients, reduces inappropriate utilization, and enhances coordination and patient quality metrics to drive value-based care and transform the healthcare delivery system; and network for purchasers and payers.

