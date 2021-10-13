Project Inverse Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $105,432.00 (XIV)

Project Inverse (CURRENCY:XIV) traded 4.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on October 13th. Over the last seven days, Project Inverse has traded up 12.7% against the U.S. dollar. Project Inverse has a market capitalization of $435,748.74 and approximately $105,432.00 worth of Project Inverse was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Project Inverse coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0157 or 0.00000027 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001729 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00001956 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 18.1% against the dollar and now trades at $41.55 or 0.00071853 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $70.35 or 0.00121651 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $43.69 or 0.00075547 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58,064.41 or 1.00410329 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,615.94 or 0.06253015 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Project Inverse

Project Inverse’s total supply is 90,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 27,779,241 coins. Project Inverse’s official Twitter account is @inverseproject

Project Inverse Coin Trading

