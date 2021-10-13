Project TXA (TXA) Price Hits $2.57 on Major Exchanges

Project TXA (CURRENCY:TXA) traded 3% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on October 13th. In the last seven days, Project TXA has traded 8.4% lower against the US dollar. One Project TXA coin can now be purchased for $2.57 or 0.00004468 BTC on major exchanges. Project TXA has a market capitalization of $6.60 million and $33,240.00 worth of Project TXA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001739 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00001940 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 18.5% against the dollar and now trades at $41.56 or 0.00072282 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $67.20 or 0.00116876 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $42.87 or 0.00074565 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57,371.01 or 0.99780479 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,562.32 or 0.06195634 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Project TXA

Project TXA’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,568,630 coins. Project TXA’s official Twitter account is @ProjectTXA

Project TXA Coin Trading

