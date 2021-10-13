Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) Shares Bought by Ossiam

Ossiam raised its position in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) by 297.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 89,186 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 66,722 shares during the period. Ossiam’s holdings in Prologis were worth $11,419,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PLD. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Prologis in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Prologis during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in shares of Prologis during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Prologis by 70.3% during the 1st quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC now owns 441 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new position in shares of Prologis during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Institutional investors own 93.04% of the company’s stock.

In other Prologis news, Director Irving F. Lyons III sold 24,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.53, for a total value of $3,204,720.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.87% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE PLD traded up $1.44 on Wednesday, reaching $133.73. The stock had a trading volume of 42,688 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,546,594. The firm has a market capitalization of $98.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.60, a P/E/G ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Prologis, Inc. has a 12-month low of $93.08 and a 12-month high of $139.60. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $131.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $123.26.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. Prologis had a return on equity of 4.27% and a net margin of 34.54%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.11 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Prologis, Inc. will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 17th were given a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 16th. Prologis’s payout ratio is 66.32%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Prologis from $120.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Barclays assumed coverage on Prologis in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $159.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Prologis from $148.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Prologis from $138.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Prologis from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $138.69.

Prologis Profile

Prologis, Inc engages in the provision of real estate investment trust services. It operates through Real Estate Operations and Strategic Capital segments. The Real Estate Operations segment represents the ownership and development of logistics properties and also includes rental revenues, recoveries and expenses recognized from its consolidated properties.

