Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) Shares Sold by Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL cut its stake in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) by 7.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 851,201 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 68,400 shares during the period. Prologis makes up about 1.0% of Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL owned approximately 0.12% of Prologis worth $101,744,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PLD. Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its position in Prologis by 7,381.1% in the second quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 2,186,739 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,368,000 after acquiring an additional 2,157,509 shares during the period. Blackstone Group Inc. grew its position in Prologis by 638.1% in the first quarter. Blackstone Group Inc. now owns 2,384,814 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $252,790,000 after acquiring an additional 2,061,714 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its position in Prologis by 7.9% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 22,666,349 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,709,309,000 after acquiring an additional 1,655,815 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Prologis by 89.9% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,910,616 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $354,018,000 after acquiring an additional 1,377,517 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Prologis by 54.1% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,803,874 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $335,147,000 after acquiring an additional 984,781 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.04% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Irving F. Lyons III sold 24,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.53, for a total transaction of $3,204,720.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

PLD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Prologis from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Prologis from $108.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Prologis from $120.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Prologis from $130.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Truist Securities raised their price objective on Prologis from $123.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, July 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $138.69.

Shares of PLD stock traded up $1.40 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $133.69. 47,072 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,546,594. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $131.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $123.26. Prologis, Inc. has a 1-year low of $93.08 and a 1-year high of $139.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market cap of $98.83 billion, a PE ratio of 63.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 0.72.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.37. Prologis had a return on equity of 4.27% and a net margin of 34.54%. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.11 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Prologis, Inc. will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 17th were issued a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 16th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.88%. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.32%.

Prologis Profile

Prologis, Inc engages in the provision of real estate investment trust services. It operates through Real Estate Operations and Strategic Capital segments. The Real Estate Operations segment represents the ownership and development of logistics properties and also includes rental revenues, recoveries and expenses recognized from its consolidated properties.

