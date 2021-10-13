ProPhase Labs (NASDAQ:PRPH) Downgraded to Neutral at Dawson James

ProPhase Labs (NASDAQ:PRPH) was downgraded by research analysts at Dawson James from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.
A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on PRPH. TheStreet downgraded shares of ProPhase Labs from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ProPhase Labs from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th.
Shares of ProPhase Labs stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $5.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 102 shares, compared to its average volume of 265,704. ProPhase Labs has a one year low of $4.41 and a one year high of $16.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 3.06 and a current ratio of 4.13. The firm has a market cap of $82.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.20 and a beta of -0.19. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $5.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.77.
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of ProPhase Labs by 165.1% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 46,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 29,008 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in ProPhase Labs in the second quarter valued at $177,000. State Street Corp bought a new stake in ProPhase Labs in the second quarter valued at $86,000. Kamunting Street Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in ProPhase Labs by 26.0% during the second quarter. Kamunting Street Capital Management L.P. now owns 123,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $764,000 after acquiring an additional 25,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ProPhase Labs by 26.7% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 102,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $636,000 after acquiring an additional 21,622 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 10.59% of the company’s stock.
ProPhase Labs Company Profile
ProPhase Labs, Inc is a medical science and technology company. It engages in the research, development, manufacture, distribution, marketing, and sale of over-the-counter consumer healthcare products and dietary supplements. The firm operates through the following business segments: Diagnostic Services and Consumer Products.
