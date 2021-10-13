ProPhase Labs (NASDAQ:PRPH) Downgraded to Neutral at Dawson James

ProPhase Labs (NASDAQ:PRPH) was downgraded by research analysts at Dawson James from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on PRPH. TheStreet downgraded shares of ProPhase Labs from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ProPhase Labs from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th.

Get ProPhase Labs alerts:

Shares of ProPhase Labs stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $5.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 102 shares, compared to its average volume of 265,704. ProPhase Labs has a one year low of $4.41 and a one year high of $16.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 3.06 and a current ratio of 4.13. The firm has a market cap of $82.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.20 and a beta of -0.19. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $5.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.77.

ProPhase Labs (NASDAQ:PRPH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.28). ProPhase Labs had a positive return on equity of 3.56% and a negative net margin of 5.16%. The business had revenue of $9.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.64 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that ProPhase Labs will post 0.74 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of ProPhase Labs by 165.1% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 46,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 29,008 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in ProPhase Labs in the second quarter valued at $177,000. State Street Corp bought a new stake in ProPhase Labs in the second quarter valued at $86,000. Kamunting Street Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in ProPhase Labs by 26.0% during the second quarter. Kamunting Street Capital Management L.P. now owns 123,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $764,000 after acquiring an additional 25,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ProPhase Labs by 26.7% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 102,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $636,000 after acquiring an additional 21,622 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 10.59% of the company’s stock.

ProPhase Labs Company Profile

ProPhase Labs, Inc is a medical science and technology company. It engages in the research, development, manufacture, distribution, marketing, and sale of over-the-counter consumer healthcare products and dietary supplements. The firm operates through the following business segments: Diagnostic Services and Consumer Products.

Featured Story: What is the quiet period?

Receive News & Ratings for ProPhase Labs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProPhase Labs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.