ProShare Advisors LLC Acquires 2,726 Shares of Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD)

ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD) by 41.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,252 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,726 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Abiomed were worth $2,888,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in Abiomed during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in Abiomed during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in Abiomed during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new stake in Abiomed during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Abiomed during the 2nd quarter valued at $72,000. 90.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Paul Thomas sold 663 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.77, for a total transaction of $219,300.51. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael R. Minogue sold 24,471 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total transaction of $8,564,850.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 236,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $82,637,100. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 35,663 shares of company stock valued at $12,469,301. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on ABMD shares. TheStreet cut shares of Abiomed from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. SVB Leerink upped their price target on shares of Abiomed from $335.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Abiomed from $360.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Abiomed from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $345.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Abiomed presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $360.00.

NASDAQ ABMD opened at $334.14 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $345.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $323.11. Abiomed, Inc. has a 12-month low of $242.73 and a 12-month high of $387.40. The firm has a market cap of $15.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 99.45, a PEG ratio of 5.77 and a beta of 1.31.

Abiomed (NASDAQ:ABMD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.35. Abiomed had a net margin of 16.51% and a return on equity of 16.35%. The business had revenue of $252.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $243.81 million. Equities analysts expect that Abiomed, Inc. will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Abiomed Profile

ABIOMED, Inc engages in the research, development, and sale of medical devices to assist or replace the pumping function of the failing heart. It distributes its products under the Impella brand. The company was founded by David M. Lederman in 1981 and is headquartered in Danvers, MA.

