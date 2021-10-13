ProShares Ultra Financials (NYSEARCA:UYG) Shares Gap Down to $66.44

ProShares Ultra Financials (NYSEARCA:UYG) shares gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $66.44, but opened at $64.78. ProShares Ultra Financials shares last traded at $64.97, with a volume of 328 shares traded.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $65.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.61.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of UYG. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in ProShares Ultra Financials in the 2nd quarter worth about $166,000. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in ProShares Ultra Financials by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 38,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,406,000 after purchasing an additional 2,994 shares during the period. Capital Investment Counsel Inc raised its holdings in ProShares Ultra Financials by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc now owns 9,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $603,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in ProShares Ultra Financials by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in ProShares Ultra Financials by 259.9% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,000 after buying an additional 4,226 shares in the last quarter.

ProShares Ultra Financials (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice the daily performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Financials Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Financials Index measures the performance of the financial services industry of the United States equity market. Component companies include regional banks; United States domiciled international banks; full line, life, and property and casualty insurance companies; companies that invest, directly or indirectly in real estate; diversified financial companies, such as credit card issuers, check cashing companies, mortgage lenders and investment advisers; securities brokers and dealers including investment banks, merchant banks and online brokers; and publicly traded stock exchanges.

