Prosper Price Reaches $2.59 on Top Exchanges (PROS)

Prosper (CURRENCY:PROS) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on October 13th. Prosper has a total market cap of $11.57 million and $1.61 million worth of Prosper was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Prosper coin can currently be bought for about $2.59 or 0.00004444 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Prosper has traded 7.3% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Prosper alerts:

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00001801 BTC.

Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token (BTCST) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.23 or 0.00067434 BTC.

SafePal (SFP) traded 193.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.06 or 0.00005264 BTC.

OG Fan Token (OG) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.45 or 0.00012798 BTC.

ProSwap (PROS) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00002841 BTC.

Prosper Coin Profile

Prosper (CRYPTO:PROS) is a coin. Prosper’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,474,804 coins. Prosper’s official Twitter account is @Prosperpredict

According to CryptoCompare, “PROSPER is a short-term non-custodial prediction & hedging platform based on the Binance Smart Chain. At the moment of prediction placing, each user may reserve some amount of PROS token in order to ensure his prediction. The maximum amount of the reserved tokens equals 10% of the user prediction amount. Each exact pool has its own insurance fund.At the moment of the reward distribution, 15% of the prize is taken to the pool insurance fund and distributed to users who lost their predictions, but reserved PROS tokens for the insurance.The distribution is linearly based on the number of reserved tokens. “

Buying and Selling Prosper

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Prosper directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Prosper should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Prosper using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Prosper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Prosper and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.