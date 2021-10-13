Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTGX) Shares Purchased by Laurion Capital Management LP

Laurion Capital Management LP lifted its position in Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTGX) by 128.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 337,109 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 189,704 shares during the quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP owned approximately 0.71% of Protagonist Therapeutics worth $15,130,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PTGX. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Protagonist Therapeutics by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 913,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,662,000 after acquiring an additional 68,195 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in Protagonist Therapeutics by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 53,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,376,000 after acquiring an additional 5,499 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Protagonist Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Birchview Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $259,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Protagonist Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $57,000.

Get Protagonist Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of PTGX traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $31.49. 46,921 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 854,877. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $37.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.71. The company has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.52 and a beta of 1.56. Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.80 and a 1-year high of $50.54.

Protagonist Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTGX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.69) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $2.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.60 million. Protagonist Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 30.58% and a negative net margin of 299.39%. Analysts anticipate that Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.53 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider David Y. Liu sold 14,779 shares of Protagonist Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.56, for a total transaction of $702,889.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on PTGX. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target (down previously from $60.00) on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Protagonist Therapeutics from $53.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Northland Securities upgraded Protagonist Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Protagonist Therapeutics from $29.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, JMP Securities raised their price objective on Protagonist Therapeutics from $47.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.89.

Protagonist Therapeutics Company Profile

Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops peptide-based therapeutic drugs to address unmet medical needs. Its product pipeline include PTG-300, PTG-200, and PN-943 The company was founded by Mark L. Smythe on August 22, 2006 and is headquartered in Newark, CA.

See Also: What is basic economics?

Receive News & Ratings for Protagonist Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Protagonist Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.