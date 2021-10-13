Proto Labs (NYSE:PRLB) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Proto Labs, Inc. (NYSE:PRLB) saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 73,118 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 84% from the previous session’s volume of 464,052 shares.The stock last traded at $67.33 and had previously closed at $66.94.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Proto Labs from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $112.50.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.33 and a beta of 1.64. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $72.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $87.87.

Proto Labs (NYSE:PRLB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $123.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $121.95 million. Proto Labs had a net margin of 9.05% and a return on equity of 5.61%. On average, research analysts forecast that Proto Labs, Inc. will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Proto Labs by 4.4% in the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 3,022 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $278,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Proto Labs by 8.8% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,243 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $273,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of Proto Labs by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 23,774 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,182,000 after buying an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Proto Labs by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC now owns 12,648 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,161,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Proto Labs by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,868 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter.

Proto Labs Company Profile (NYSE:PRLB)

Proto Labs, Inc engages in the digital manufacture of custom prototypes and production parts. It offers 3D printing, CNC machining, and injection molding services. The company was founded by Lawrence J. Lukis and Gregg Bloom on May 5, 1999 and is headquartered in Maple Plain, MN.

