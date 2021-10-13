Public Mint (MINT) Trading Down 18.1% This Week

Public Mint (CURRENCY:MINT) traded up 5.7% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on October 13th. Public Mint has a market cap of $4.34 million and $85,067.00 worth of Public Mint was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Public Mint coin can now be bought for $0.25 or 0.00000427 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Public Mint has traded 18.1% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Uniswap (UNI) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.80 or 0.00042568 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded 47.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00005559 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000619 BTC.

Mint Club (MINT) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded down 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000005 BTC.

ACoconut (AC) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000394 BTC.

Interlude (ISH) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000010 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded 25.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0291 or 0.00000050 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Public Mint Profile

Public Mint is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Public Mint’s official Twitter account is @PublicMint

According to CryptoCompare, “Mintcoin is a community owned and operated pure PoS coin. Send your coins to your wallet and earn high yielding interest for saving your coins while securing the Mintcoin network. There is no coin cap, in order to replace lost coins and provide sustainable global scalability. The coin now runs 100% POS (proof-of-stake) to secure the network. After the year 2016, Stakers aka Minters will receive a fixed 5% APR (annual percentage rate) indefinitely, as a reward for securing the network. “

Public Mint Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Public Mint directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Public Mint should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Public Mint using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

