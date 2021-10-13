Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN) Lifted by Analyst

Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler upped their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals in a research note issued to investors on Monday, October 11th. Piper Sandler analyst D. Amsellem now expects that the specialty pharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of $0.31 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.23.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $30.02 on Wednesday. Supernus Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $17.20 and a one year high of $34.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 2.26. The business has a fifty day moving average of $26.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.60. The company has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.23 and a beta of 1.22.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SUPN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.26. Supernus Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 13.39% and a net margin of 17.55%. The company had revenue of $141.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $135.50 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.65 earnings per share. Supernus Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SUPN. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 34.9% during the 1st quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 1,140,519 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $29,859,000 after buying an additional 295,141 shares during the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA acquired a new position in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth $9,076,000. Armistice Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 3,412,000 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $89,326,000 after buying an additional 292,000 shares during the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth $6,587,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 51.8% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 638,878 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $19,671,000 after buying an additional 217,931 shares during the last quarter.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of products for the treatment of central nervous system diseases. It offers Trokendi XR, Oxtellar XR, APOKYN, XADAGO, and MYOBLOC products. The company was founded by Jack A. Khattar on March 30, 2005 and is headquartered in Rockville, MD.

