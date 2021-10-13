Q3 2021 Earnings Estimate for Amgen Inc. Issued By SVB Leerink (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) – SVB Leerink decreased their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Amgen in a report released on Tuesday, October 12th. SVB Leerink analyst G. Porges now expects that the medical research company will post earnings per share of $4.11 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $4.18. SVB Leerink has a “Hold” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Amgen’s Q4 2021 earnings at $3.54 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $15.73 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $21.97 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on AMGN. William Blair reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Amgen in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Amgen in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded Amgen from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $220.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Amgen from $251.00 to $235.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Amgen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $255.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Amgen has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $244.58.

AMGN opened at $201.89 on Wednesday. Amgen has a 12 month low of $200.47 and a 12 month high of $276.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $114.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.54, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $219.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $236.75.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The medical research company reported $4.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.09 by $0.29. Amgen had a return on equity of 99.85% and a net margin of 22.55%. The firm had revenue of $6.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.43 billion.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AMGN. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Amgen during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $239,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its position in Amgen by 35.6% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 6,380 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,587,000 after purchasing an additional 1,675 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Amgen during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,957,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Amgen during the 1st quarter worth approximately $581,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in Amgen by 15.6% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 567,707 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $141,251,000 after purchasing an additional 76,486 shares during the period. 74.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 17th were paid a dividend of $1.76 per share. This represents a $7.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 16th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.41%.

Amgen Company Profile

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, Aimovig, KANJINTI, EVENITY, AMGEVITA, AVSOLA, BLINCYTO, MVASI, Corlanor, Enbrel, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, Kyprolis, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, Otezla, RIABNI, and XGEVA.

