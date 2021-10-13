Q3 2021 Earnings Forecast for Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) Issued By Piper Sandler

Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) – Analysts at Piper Sandler lifted their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Baker Hughes in a report released on Monday, October 11th. Piper Sandler analyst I. Macpherson now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.25 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.24. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Baker Hughes’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.34 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.33 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.39 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.44 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.43 EPS.

Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.06). Baker Hughes had a negative net margin of 0.18% and a positive return on equity of 0.86%. The firm had revenue of $5.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.93 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.05) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Baker Hughes from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Baker Hughes from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Baker Hughes in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $31.00 target price on shares of Baker Hughes in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of Baker Hughes in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.57.

Shares of BKR stock opened at $25.75 on Wednesday. Baker Hughes has a 12-month low of $12.74 and a 12-month high of $26.57. The company has a market capitalization of $26.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -858.33 and a beta of 1.76. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $23.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 10th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 9th. Baker Hughes’s dividend payout ratio is currently 122.03%.

In related news, Director Electric Co General sold 53,720,040 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.36, for a total transaction of $1,254,900,134.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Maria C. Borras sold 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.42, for a total transaction of $355,880.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 53,784,040 shares of company stock valued at $1,256,369,414. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Baker Hughes during the second quarter worth $25,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in Baker Hughes during the second quarter worth $29,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Baker Hughes by 195.9% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 913 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Baker Hughes during the first quarter worth $40,000. Finally, CX Institutional raised its position in shares of Baker Hughes by 56.3% in the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 679 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.87% of the company’s stock.

Baker Hughes Company Profile

Baker Hughes Co is a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of oilfield products, services, and digital solutions. It operates through the following segments: Oilfield Services (OFS), Oilfield Equipment (OFE), Turbomachinery & Process Solutions (TPS) and Digital Solutions (DS). The OFS segment provides products and services for on and offshore operations across the lifecycle of a well, ranging from drilling, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention.

