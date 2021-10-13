Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC) Increased by B. Riley

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC) – Stock analysts at B. Riley boosted their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for AMC Entertainment in a research note issued to investors on Monday, October 11th. B. Riley analyst E. Wold now expects that the company will earn ($0.43) per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($0.44). B. Riley also issued estimates for AMC Entertainment’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($2.62) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.01 EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.47) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.19) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.05) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.12) EPS.

Get AMC Entertainment alerts:

AMC has been the topic of several other reports. Wedbush reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $7.50 target price on shares of AMC Entertainment in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered AMC Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup increased their target price on AMC Entertainment from $3.70 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Macquarie lowered AMC Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of $10.36.

Shares of AMC opened at $36.82 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.20 and a beta of 1.27. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.11. AMC Entertainment has a twelve month low of $1.91 and a twelve month high of $72.62.

AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.71) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.91) by $0.20. The business had revenue of $444.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $382.11 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2252.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($5.44) EPS.

In other news, CFO Sean D. Goodman sold 45,405 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.79, for a total transaction of $1,579,639.95. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 111,300 shares in the company, valued at $3,872,127. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.58% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AMC. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in AMC Entertainment in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in AMC Entertainment in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in AMC Entertainment in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC acquired a new position in AMC Entertainment in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in AMC Entertainment in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.90% of the company’s stock.

AMC Entertainment Company Profile

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc engages in the theatrical exhibition business through its subsidiaries. It operates through the United States Markets and International Markets segments. The United States segment involves in the activity in the U.S. specifically in New York, Los Angeles, Chicago, Atlanta, and Washington, DC.

See Also: Moving Average (MA)

Receive News & Ratings for AMC Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMC Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.