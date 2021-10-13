Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for American Express (NYSE:AXP) Increased by Analyst

American Express (NYSE:AXP) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for American Express in a research note issued to investors on Monday, October 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Hecht now expects that the payment services company will earn $1.63 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.40. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for American Express’ Q4 2021 earnings at $1.63 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $2.11 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $2.16 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.38 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $8.79 EPS.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on AXP. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $173.00 price target (up from $158.00) on shares of American Express in a report on Monday, July 26th. began coverage on American Express in a report on Friday, July 9th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $183.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded American Express from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $185.00 to $225.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. initiated coverage on American Express in a report on Friday, July 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $183.00 price target for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated an “underperform” rating and set a $173.92 price objective (up from $135.00) on shares of American Express in a report on Monday, July 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $170.71.

Shares of AXP opened at $174.91 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $166.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $162.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.58. The company has a market capitalization of $138.95 billion, a PE ratio of 20.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.28. American Express has a fifty-two week low of $89.11 and a fifty-two week high of $179.67.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The payment services company reported $2.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $1.16. American Express had a return on equity of 26.15% and a net margin of 18.72%. The firm had revenue of $10.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.59 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.29 EPS. American Express’s revenue was up 33.5% on a year-over-year basis.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 8th will be given a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%. American Express’s payout ratio is currently 32.21%.

In other American Express news, CFO Jeffrey C. Campbell sold 74,677 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.48, for a total value of $12,730,934.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Marc D. Gordon sold 13,424 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.24, for a total transaction of $2,137,637.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AXP. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of American Express by 5.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 48,691,683 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $8,045,326,000 after acquiring an additional 2,355,868 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of American Express by 0.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 47,924,310 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $7,918,535,000 after acquiring an additional 314,888 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of American Express by 0.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 34,594,740 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $5,716,089,000 after acquiring an additional 255,893 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of American Express by 1.2% during the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 15,370,083 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $2,539,599,000 after acquiring an additional 185,909 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of American Express by 2.3% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 12,961,484 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $1,833,273,000 after acquiring an additional 296,189 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.62% of the company’s stock.

American Express Company Profile

American Express Co engages in the provision of charge and credit card products and travel-related services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, Global Merchant and Network Services, and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Services Group segment issues a wide range of proprietary consumer cards globally.

