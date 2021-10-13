Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH) Increased by Analyst

Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for Commerce Bancshares in a research report issued on Sunday, October 10th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Haire now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $0.95 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.94. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Hold” rating and a $67.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Commerce Bancshares’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.90 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.80 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.54 EPS.

Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.36. Commerce Bancshares had a net margin of 39.73% and a return on equity of 16.44%. The firm had revenue of $347.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $350.54 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.30 earnings per share. Commerce Bancshares’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Commerce Bancshares from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.80.

Commerce Bancshares stock opened at $69.64 on Wednesday. Commerce Bancshares has a 52-week low of $54.27 and a 52-week high of $83.06. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $69.57 and a 200-day moving average of $73.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.95 and a beta of 0.97.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 1.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,721,830 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $799,420,000 after purchasing an additional 140,775 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 1.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,913,211 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $440,889,000 after purchasing an additional 96,546 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 1.4% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,822,122 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $359,536,000 after purchasing an additional 65,618 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 1.3% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,483,324 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $110,596,000 after purchasing an additional 18,402 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 3.1% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,477,011 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $113,155,000 after purchasing an additional 43,858 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.18% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 7th were paid a $0.2625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 3rd. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. Commerce Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.08%.

Commerce Bancshares Company Profile

Commerce Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Commerce Bank. It provides general banking services, such as retail, corporate, investment, trust, and asset management products and services to individuals and businesses. The firm operates through the following business segments: Consumer, Commercial and Wealth.

