Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for DigitalBridge Group, Inc. (NYSE:DBRG) Cut by B. Riley

DigitalBridge Group, Inc. (NYSE:DBRG) – Equities researchers at B. Riley reduced their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for DigitalBridge Group in a note issued to investors on Monday, October 11th. B. Riley analyst D. Day now anticipates that the company will earn $0.00 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.01. B. Riley also issued estimates for DigitalBridge Group’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.01 EPS and FY2021 earnings at ($0.03) EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Raymond James upgraded DigitalBridge Group from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $8.50 to $9.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered DigitalBridge Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 8th.

DigitalBridge Group stock opened at $6.70 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.65. The company has a market capitalization of $3.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.21 and a beta of 1.90. DigitalBridge Group has a 52 week low of $3.03 and a 52 week high of $8.69.

DigitalBridge Group (NYSE:DBRG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.04). DigitalBridge Group had a negative return on equity of 4.68% and a negative net margin of 56.14%.

In other news, major shareholder Landmark Dividend Llc purchased 152,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $16.47 per share, for a total transaction of $2,510,028.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have purchased 830,138 shares of company stock worth $13,654,290 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 9.59% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of DigitalBridge Group by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 34,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Real Estate Management Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of DigitalBridge Group by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Real Estate Management Services LLC now owns 512,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,087,000 after acquiring an additional 33,600 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in shares of DigitalBridge Group by 24.9% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 249,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,504,000 after acquiring an additional 49,729 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of DigitalBridge Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $13,046,000. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of DigitalBridge Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $160,000. Institutional investors own 84.98% of the company’s stock.

DigitalBridge Group Company Profile

DigitalBridge Group, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition and management of properties. It operates through the following segments: Digital Investment Management, Digital Operating, Digital Other, Wellness Infrastructure, and Other. The Digital Investment Management segment is composed of balance sheet equity interests in digital infrastructure and real estate; and digital infrastructure and real estate investment management business.

