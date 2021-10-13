Q4 2021 Earnings Forecast for Century Aluminum Issued By B. Riley (NASDAQ:CENX)

Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX) – Equities research analysts at B. Riley raised their Q4 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Century Aluminum in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, October 12th. B. Riley analyst L. Pipes now forecasts that the industrial products company will earn $1.21 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.14. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Century Aluminum’s FY2022 earnings at $4.65 EPS.

Get Century Aluminum alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Century Aluminum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd.

NASDAQ CENX opened at $15.87 on Wednesday. Century Aluminum has a twelve month low of $6.27 and a twelve month high of $19.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 1.21. The stock has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.31 and a beta of 2.82. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $12.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.66.

Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.05). Century Aluminum had a negative return on equity of 36.47% and a negative net margin of 15.32%. The business had revenue of $528.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $559.30 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.19) EPS.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in Century Aluminum by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 24,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $327,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in shares of Century Aluminum by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 36,789 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $494,000 after buying an additional 1,885 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Century Aluminum by 468.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,899,790 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $24,488,000 after buying an additional 1,565,359 shares during the period. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Century Aluminum during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,758,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in shares of Century Aluminum by 113,230.8% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 14,733 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $190,000 after buying an additional 14,720 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.34% of the company’s stock.

Century Aluminum Company Profile

Century Aluminum Co is a producer of aluminum and operates aluminum reduction facilities, or smelters, in the United States and Iceland. Its products include standard ingots, T-ingot, extrusion billet, horizontal direct chill ingot, molten, slab, and sow. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

Further Reading: Dual Listing What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for Century Aluminum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Century Aluminum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.