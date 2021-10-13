Q4 2021 EPS Estimates for Oportun Financial Co. (NASDAQ:OPRT) Increased by Analyst

Oportun Financial Co. (NASDAQ:OPRT) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their Q4 2021 earnings per share estimates for Oportun Financial in a research report issued on Monday, October 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Hecht now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.34 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.31. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Oportun Financial’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.13 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.58 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.03 EPS.

OPRT has been the topic of several other research reports. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 price objective on shares of Oportun Financial in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Oportun Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Oportun Financial from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of Oportun Financial from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.80.

Oportun Financial stock opened at $25.60 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $718.00 million, a PE ratio of 62.44 and a beta of 1.44. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $24.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.94. Oportun Financial has a twelve month low of $13.00 and a twelve month high of $26.58.

Oportun Financial (NASDAQ:OPRT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.48. The business had revenue of $138.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $135.29 million. Oportun Financial had a net margin of 2.30% and a return on equity of 8.64%.

In other Oportun Financial news, insider Patrick Kirscht sold 3,805 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $95,125.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Jonathan Aaron Coblentz sold 10,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $260,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 71,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,796,775. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 33,605 shares of company stock valued at $829,185 over the last three months. Insiders own 12.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oportun Financial during the 1st quarter worth $55,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Oportun Financial by 36.7% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 841 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in Oportun Financial by 96,000.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 6,720 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Oportun Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at $203,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in Oportun Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at $204,000. 71.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Oportun Financial Corporation provides financial services in the United States. It offers personal loans, auto loans, and credit cards. The company serves customers online and over-the-phone, as well as through retail locations. Oportun Financial Corporation was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in San Carlos, California.

