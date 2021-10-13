Qcash Reaches Market Cap of $71.30 Million (QC)

Qcash (CURRENCY:QC) traded 1.4% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on October 13th. Qcash has a market capitalization of $71.30 million and $303.34 million worth of Qcash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Qcash has traded up 0.6% against the US dollar. One Qcash coin can now be bought for about $0.16 or 0.00000267 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Qcash alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001720 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00001941 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 17.3% against the dollar and now trades at $41.22 or 0.00070905 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $69.33 or 0.00119253 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.65 or 0.00075080 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $57,971.05 or 0.99718158 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,611.56 or 0.06212385 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00002834 BTC.

Qcash Coin Profile

Qcash’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 460,000,200 coins. Qcash’s official Twitter account is @Q_CashC . Qcash’s official website is www.zb.cn

According to CryptoCompare, “Qcash is a cryptocurrency with a value meant to mirror the value of the CNY (Chinese Yuan). The price of 1 Qcash is 1 CNY. Users can use 1 CNY to buy 1 QC and then use QC to exchange BTC, LTC, ETH or other crypto assets. QC is a stable coin and an intermediate currency for traders who want to use CNY to exchange with cryptocurrencies. “

Buying and Selling Qcash

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qcash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Qcash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Qcash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Qcash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Qcash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.