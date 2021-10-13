QS Investors LLC Decreases Holdings in Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN)

QS Investors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) by 28.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 47,049 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 18,500 shares during the quarter. QS Investors LLC’s holdings in Seagen were worth $7,429,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SGEN. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Seagen by 11.2% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 192,129 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $14,072,000 after acquiring an additional 19,394 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Seagen during the first quarter worth approximately $4,429,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Seagen by 9.2% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 911 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Seagen by 0.4% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 125,640 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $17,447,000 after buying an additional 492 shares during the period. Finally, Norinchukin Bank The increased its stake in shares of Seagen by 45.0% in the first quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 1,770 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $246,000 after buying an additional 549 shares during the period. 88.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Clay B. Siegall sold 23,560 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.08, for a total value of $3,842,164.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Vaughn B. Himes sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $900,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 106,563 shares of company stock worth $17,469,013. Company insiders own 27.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SGEN stock opened at $164.69 on Wednesday. Seagen Inc. has a 12 month low of $133.20 and a 12 month high of $213.94. The stock has a market cap of $29.96 billion, a PE ratio of 50.52 and a beta of 0.82. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $160.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $152.70.

Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.14. Seagen had a net margin of 25.06% and a return on equity of 19.02%. The firm had revenue of $388.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $355.62 million. Equities research analysts expect that Seagen Inc. will post -2.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently commented on SGEN. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Seagen from $173.00 to $167.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $160.00 target price on shares of Seagen in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Seagen from $148.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Finally, SVB Leerink cut their price target on shares of Seagen from $192.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $185.00.

Seagen Company Profile

Seagen Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of antibody-based therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its products include Adcetris and Padcev. The firm is also advancing a pipeline of novel therapies for solid tumors and blood-related cancers. The company was founded by Clay B.

