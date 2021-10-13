QS Investors LLC Lowers Holdings in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN)

QS Investors LLC trimmed its holdings in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 40,446 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 3,100 shares during the period. QS Investors LLC’s holdings in Eastman Chemical were worth $4,723,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EMN. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Eastman Chemical by 3,631.9% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 390,317 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $45,570,000 after purchasing an additional 379,858 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Eastman Chemical by 251.9% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 454,640 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $50,064,000 after purchasing an additional 325,431 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Eastman Chemical by 37.3% during the second quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,123,487 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $131,167,000 after purchasing an additional 305,170 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Eastman Chemical by 1.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,041,487 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,872,845,000 after purchasing an additional 238,735 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its stake in Eastman Chemical by 23.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,047,200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $122,261,000 after purchasing an additional 200,388 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.59% of the company’s stock.

Eastman Chemical stock opened at $104.15 on Wednesday. Eastman Chemical has a 1-year low of $78.88 and a 1-year high of $130.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The stock has a market cap of $14.14 billion, a PE ratio of 44.70, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $108.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $114.47.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.33 by $0.13. Eastman Chemical had a return on equity of 17.52% and a net margin of 3.43%. The company had revenue of $2.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.40 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.85 earnings per share. Eastman Chemical’s quarterly revenue was up 37.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Eastman Chemical will post 9.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were paid a $0.69 dividend. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. Eastman Chemical’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.88%.

In other Eastman Chemical news, EVP Brad A. Lich sold 26,496 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.19, for a total transaction of $2,999,082.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark J. Costa sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.30, for a total value of $5,188,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 265,381 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,598,429.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on EMN shares. Scotiabank upgraded Eastman Chemical from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $145.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 21st. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Eastman Chemical from $137.00 to $119.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. TheStreet cut Eastman Chemical from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Eastman Chemical from $130.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Eastman Chemical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.74.

About Eastman Chemical

Eastman Chemical Co engages in the provision of specialty chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Additives and Functional Products, Advanced Materials, Chemical Intermediates and Fibers. The Additives and Functional Products segment includes chemicals for products in the transportation, consumables, building and construction, animal nutrition, crop protection, energy, personal and home care, and other markets.

