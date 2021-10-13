Quanex Building Products Co. (NYSE:NX) Shares Sold by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. trimmed its position in Quanex Building Products Co. (NYSE:NX) by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,637,196 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 106,879 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 16.78% of Quanex Building Products worth $140,029,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Quanex Building Products by 591.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,757 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,503 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Quanex Building Products by 294.7% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,804 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,347 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its holdings in Quanex Building Products by 2,767.0% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,523 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 2,435 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Quanex Building Products by 9.8% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,493 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in Quanex Building Products by 95.7% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 4,596 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 2,247 shares during the last quarter. 96.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NX stock opened at $20.93 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Quanex Building Products Co. has a 52-week low of $17.96 and a 52-week high of $29.02. The firm has a market cap of $701.62 million, a P/E ratio of 11.89 and a beta of 1.66.

Quanex Building Products (NYSE:NX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The construction company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.02). Quanex Building Products had a return on equity of 15.58% and a net margin of 5.62%. The firm had revenue of $279.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $272.81 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.34 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 32.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Quanex Building Products Co. will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 16th were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 15th. Quanex Building Products’s payout ratio is currently 25.81%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Quanex Building Products from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, September 11th.

About Quanex Building Products

Quanex Building Products Corp. engages in the manufacture of components sold to original equipment manufacturers in the building products industry. It also designs and produces energy-efficient fenestration products in addition to kitchen and bath cabinet components. The firm operates through the following segments: North American Engineered Components, European Engineered Components, North American Cabinet Components, Unallocated Corporate and Other.

