Quant Price Hits $279.03 on Top Exchanges (QNT)

Quant (CURRENCY:QNT) traded 0.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on October 13th. One Quant coin can currently be bought for approximately $279.03 or 0.00490365 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Quant has a market cap of $3.37 billion and approximately $50.25 million worth of Quant was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Quant has traded down 8.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000622 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0925 or 0.00000162 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0453 or 0.00000080 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00000894 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $572.64 or 0.01006355 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00002994 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded down 75.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0260 or 0.00000046 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Quant Profile

Quant (CRYPTO:QNT) is a coin. Its launch date was June 25th, 2018. Quant’s total supply is 14,612,493 coins and its circulating supply is 12,072,738 coins. Quant’s official Twitter account is @quant_network and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Quant is quant.network . Quant’s official message board is medium.com/@quant_network . The Reddit community for Quant is /r/QuantNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Quant Overledger is a blockchain operating system (OS) that aims to empower applications to function across multiple blockchains and facilitates the creation of internet scale multi-chain applications otherwise known as MApps. Overledger securely removes the barriers that prohibit communication across multiple blockchains, providing endless possibilities for your data and applications. QNT is an Ethereum-based token that powers the network. “

Buying and Selling Quant

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quant directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Quant should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Quant using one of the exchanges listed above.

