Quark (QRK) Trading 11% Higher Over Last Week

Quark (CURRENCY:QRK) traded down 5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on October 13th. One Quark coin can now be purchased for $0.0353 or 0.00000063 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Quark has traded 11% higher against the dollar. Quark has a total market cap of $9.72 million and $1,340.00 worth of Quark was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

DigiByte (DGB) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000086 BTC.

Circuits of Value (COVAL) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0184 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Myriad (XMY) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Primecoin (XPM) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000208 BTC.

TeeCoin (TEC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Safari (SFR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Quark Coin Profile

Quark is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 21st, 2013. Quark’s total supply is 275,184,631 coins. Quark’s official website is www.qrknet.info . Quark’s official Twitter account is @quarkcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Quark is /r/QuarkCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Quark’s official message board is www.quarktalk.cc

According to CryptoCompare, “Quark Coin (QRK) Military Grade Encryption and it is a free open source peer-to-peer electronic cash system that is completely decentralized, without the need for a central server or trusted parties. Users hold the crypto keys to their own money and transact directly with each other, with the help of a P2P network to check for double-spending. Super secure hashing: 9 rounds of hashing from 6 hashing functions (blake, bmw, groestl, jh, keccak, skein). 3 rounds apply a random hashing function. Quark’s hybrid blockchain utilises Proof-of-Work for the distribution of new coins and Proof-of-Stake to provide security for the network “

Buying and Selling Quark

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quark directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Quark should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Quark using one of the exchanges listed above.

